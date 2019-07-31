Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. First Analysis began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of AVLR opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.42. Avalara has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $85.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. Avalara’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin J. Goux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $643,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,927,207 shares of company stock valued at $622,339,333 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 272.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

