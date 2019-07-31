Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) Trading 0.7% Higher

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.42 ($1.01) and last traded at A$1.41 ($1.00), 764,196 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.40 ($0.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $711.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.36.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (ASX:API)

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.