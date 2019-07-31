Atlantic Power (AT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 189.57%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

In other news, Director Gilbert Samuel Palter acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $46,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Howell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,300 shares in the company, valued at $367,087. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 98,500 shares of company stock worth $265,015. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.