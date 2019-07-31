Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $146,940,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,720,000 after acquiring an additional 395,140 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 42.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,046,000 after acquiring an additional 249,325 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $17,876,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at $16,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,616. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.28.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

