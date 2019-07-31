Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 520,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days.

ASPU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

ASPU remained flat at $$4.20 on Wednesday. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,005. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.72.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

