Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Briefing.com reports. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ashland Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.02 EPS.

ASH stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.48. 1,147,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

