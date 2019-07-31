ArQule (ARQL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ArQule to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative net margin of 83.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect ArQule to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ArQule stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. ArQule has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other ArQule news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 307,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

