Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Releases Earnings Results

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. 742,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,867. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $134,935.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 48,299 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,319,045.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock worth $37,208,269. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,366,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 16.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,808,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after buying an additional 396,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 278,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 848.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

