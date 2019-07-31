Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, August 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Arconic has a payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arconic to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of ARNC opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Arconic has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Arconic had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNC. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta bought 22,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,420 shares in the company, valued at $849,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

