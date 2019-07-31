Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Arch Coal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

ARCH opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.47. Arch Coal has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $101.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Arch Coal by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 484,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 389,902 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in Arch Coal by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Coal by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after purchasing an additional 84,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Coal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,151,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

