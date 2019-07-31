ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,075. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $713.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.09. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.67.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

