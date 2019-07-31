Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.32.

Shares of AAPL traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,824,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,036. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $955.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 19,949.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16.5% in the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $785,333,000 after purchasing an additional 550,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,719,142,000 after purchasing an additional 546,597 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Apple by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $170,524,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

