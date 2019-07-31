Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

In other news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $312,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 89.47% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

