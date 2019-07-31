Antares Pharma (ATRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 279,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $3.96.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

