Anpario (LON:ANP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.57. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Get Anpario alerts:

In related news, insider Karen Prior purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.