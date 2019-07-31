ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0363 on Major Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $275,798.00 and $255.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

