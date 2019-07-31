ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Sells $53,521.72 in Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,901 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $53,521.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 588,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,761. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,028,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,745 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 461,052 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.