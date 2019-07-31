Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peak Resorts (SKIS)

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ: SKIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2019 – Peak Resorts was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/23/2019 – Peak Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/23/2019 – Peak Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2019 – Peak Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/16/2019 – Peak Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2019 – Peak Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

6/28/2019 – Peak Resorts was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. 146,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,095. The firm has a market cap of $165.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88. Peak Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peak Resorts Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

