Analysts Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Price Target at $44.29

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $197,633.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,327 shares of company stock worth $2,253,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,315. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

