Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridge Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $583.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDGE. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,777 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 117.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bridge Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $43,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,677.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum bought 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,746.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,666.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

