Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $119.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,563,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,757,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,044,000 after acquiring an additional 466,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth W. Vanderslice sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

