Analysts Expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. ViaSat reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $95.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. 316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other ViaSat news, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $1,515,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,536.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $87,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,028 shares of company stock valued at $39,464,899 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ViaSat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,670,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,927,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ViaSat by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after purchasing an additional 66,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at $30,846,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ViaSat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ViaSat by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

