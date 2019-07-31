Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $17.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $68.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.92 million to $71.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.93 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $85.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 164.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 85,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

