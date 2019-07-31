Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.