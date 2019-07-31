Analysts Expect General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) will post sales of $96.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the lowest is $94.20 million. General Finance reported sales of $93.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Finance will report full year sales of $378.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $380.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $392.00 million, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Finance.

GFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN remained flat at $$8.08 on Friday. 27,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $230.66 million, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in General Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Finance by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Finance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Finance by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Finance by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

