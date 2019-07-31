Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

ON traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 330,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.22.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $59,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,267 shares of company stock worth $1,455,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 857,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $68,973,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 125.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 222,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 123,798 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

