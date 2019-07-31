Analysts Anticipate Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%.

Several research firms have commented on FNV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Franco Nevada by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franco Nevada by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franco Nevada by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,561,000 after buying an additional 83,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.07. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

