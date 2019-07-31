Analysts Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Diana Shipping posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million. Diana Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 773,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 188,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 337,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,736. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $379.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

