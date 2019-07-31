Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Amgen stock traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.14. 81,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

