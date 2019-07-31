Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AMER opened at GBX 17.88 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.33 million and a PE ratio of 178.80. Amerisur Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.60.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

