American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,447,500 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 3,728,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $24,616,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,240,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,334,878 shares of company stock valued at $79,376,533 in the last 90 days. 27.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,347 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $58,228,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $48,993,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,659,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after buying an additional 1,373,207 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

AMH stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

