American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Announces Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.06-1.14 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.06-1.14 EPS.

AMH opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider David Goldberg sold 80,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,927,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,334,878 shares of company stock worth $79,376,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 492,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.