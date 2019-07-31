American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 107,416 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $323,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,669 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,331 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

