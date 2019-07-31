American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 473 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. 110,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,201. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,503 shares of company stock worth $22,030,331 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

