America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $425.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.33. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.43.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.50% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 413,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

