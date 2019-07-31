Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. 424,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Amedisys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.74.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $956,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,207. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

