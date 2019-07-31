AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AMH stock opened at A$0.94 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. AMCIL has a 1 year low of A$0.82 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of A$0.99 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

In other news, insider Jonathan Webster acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$599,900.00 ($425,460.99).

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

