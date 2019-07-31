Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPS. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ASPS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 57,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,056. The stock has a market cap of $331.82 million, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $196.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.