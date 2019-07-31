Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Pivotal Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We raised our target ’20 market cap/’20 FCF target multiple from 11.5X to 14X which drove a $8 increase in our YE’20 target price to $40. For additional context, if ATUS were to trade to our target multiple for CHTR (BUY) would imply an ATUS target of $48, or nearly double current levels.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 4,519,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,590. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $13,611,031.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 170.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Altice USA by 15.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 913,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 121,477 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Altice USA by 30.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 232,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

