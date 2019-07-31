Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $1,222.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,128.30. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 50.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $85,245.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 514 shares of company stock worth $595,584. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

