Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLO shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $1,437,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,918,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $56,373,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,016,410 shares of company stock valued at $59,117,126 in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

