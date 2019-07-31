Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 268,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,472. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $963,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.