ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.72

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.72 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 1301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.10%.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $165,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total value of $328,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,100. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. 6 Meridian boosted its position in ALLETE by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 93.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

