Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.48.

NYSE AGN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,051,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.45.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

