Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Sells $67,760.00 in Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director David B. Moulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ABTX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 110,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABTX. Raymond James set a $38.00 price objective on Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

