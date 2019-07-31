Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD.B) recently:

7/18/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/11/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$80.00.

7/11/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$90.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$94.00.

7/5/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$78.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATD.B traded down C$1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$80.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a twelve month low of C$59.20 and a twelve month high of C$88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

