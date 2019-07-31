Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Tlwm’s 10th Largest Position

Tlwm lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.70.

BABA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.28. 5,826,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,613,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

