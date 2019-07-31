Alchemint Standards Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $642,352.00 and approximately $11,254.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00274452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.01472170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00116588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

