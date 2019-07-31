Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Albemarle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 600,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,246,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,520. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In related news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

