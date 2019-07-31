Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.97

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 300558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.27.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$207.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

